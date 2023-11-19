Bhubaneswar : The 3-day long Annual Festival Ragotsav 2023 organized by Bhubaneswar Music Circle in association with JSW Foundation kick started today at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar. The main objective to organize this festival was to showcase and promote the Indian Classical music. This festival is continued till 20th November 2023 at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar from 6.30 PM onwards.

Inaugural evening first programme was Hindustani Instrumental ensemble (Talabadya Prakruti) presented by Dr. Sandip Raut and Group. One of the better known Tabla and Sarod players of Odisha, Dr. Sandip Kumar Raut leads a group of musicians on a rhythmic presentation was includes 11 different Hindustani instruments. The group musicians were Shri Jalandhar Naik on Mardala, Shri Tapan Padhihari on Khola, Shri Prakash Behera on Khanjani, Shri Dipti Ranjan Behara on Naal, Shri Lalit Kumar Kar on Dholak, Shri Biki Mahaling on Jodi Nagara, Shri Krishna Raj Pati on Dhol, Shri Dhaneswar Ojha on Harmonium , Shri Srinivas Satpathy on Flute and Shri Abinash Pati on Percussion.

Concluding programme of the inaugural evening was Hindustani Vocal Jugalbandi by Ms. Sabina Mumtaz Islam and Ms. Sanjukta Biswas. They were regaled the audience with their mystical and melodious performances. They were accompanied by Pandit Ashoke Mukherjee on Tabla, Rupashree Bhattacharya on Harmonium and Padmalaya Rana and Swarna Priya Tarai on Tanpura. The art connoisseurs were captivated by the superb presentation of the evening’s musical programme and were present till the end.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Aurobinda Behera, President, Bhubaneswar Music Circle, Prasanta Biswal, CSR Head, JSW Foundation and Khirod Kumar Patnaik, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Music Circle. The event was coordinated and compared by Dr. Sangita Gosain, Former Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre.