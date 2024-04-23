IndiGo set to enhance in-flight experience through continuous digitization

Will trial on-app entertainment content to improve customer journey

As part of the ongoing, continuous endeavor to enhance the customer journey through digitization, IndiGo will trial new entertainment content. Available to its customers inflight, using the IndiGo app, the trial will be conducted for customers travelling between the Delhi-Goa sector from 1st May 2024, for a period of three months. Committed to enhancing its app to become a valuable tool for its customers, as well as improving the in-flight experience, the airline has upgraded its app to provide options to watch popular blockbuster movies, TV shows, access moving maps, games, as well as tune into a wide range of music genres, while cruising at 30,000ft.



To enjoy the trial service on this sector, customers can use the IndiGo app to stream over 200 hours of content across formats and genres which includes carefully selected Indian and Hollywood movies, shows and all-time popular songs. Additionally, children can enjoy a fun treasure hunt game using the moving map feature during the journey. To avoid interferences with aircraft electronics, this service will be enabled only after aircraft reaches cruising altitude. The service will be fully rolled out post successful trial phase.

“At IndiGo, we understand that travel is not just about reaching the destination, but also enjoying the journey. Keeping in mind the evolving expectations of the digital savvy Indian travellers, we have added this new feature as an extension of our mobile app to offer, as a trial, a diverse range of entertainment options to our customers. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional mobile app to our customers through thoughtful initiatives, while continuing to provide affordable, hassle-free, and on-time travel experiences across our extensive network.” said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital & Information Officer, IndiGo.