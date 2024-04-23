Nissan Magnite achieves 30,000+ annual sales for 3rd consecutive year, crosses 1 lakh domestic sales milestone

Gurugram : Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) recently celebrated its third consecutive year of achieving 30,000+ sales with its Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV, the Nissan Magnite. This remarkable milestone reaffirms the Magnite’s position as a game-changer in the Indian automotive market. Nissan extends its heartfelt gratitude to its valued customers, dedicated dealers, suppliers, the Alliance plant in Chennai and the entire Nissan team for their unwavering support and commitment towards this significant milestone in India.

Since its debut in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has captured the hearts of Indian consumers, boasting over 100,000 domestic Magnite customers in India, a milestone the company crossed in January 2024. Additionally, the Nissan Magnite has also made a substantial impact on the international stage, with over 30,000 units exported till date. It has firmly established itself as the preferred choice in India’s B-SUV segment. The Magnite embodies Nissan Motor India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’, seamlessly blending design excellence from Japan with efficient production in India.

Magnite Export Sales FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Total 513 7781 11540 9303 29137

Magnite Domestic Sales FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Total 9,569 33,905 32,546 30,146 106,166

Magnite Consolidated Sales (Domestic & Exports) FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Total 10,082 41,686 44,086 39,449 1,35,303

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “We are immensely proud of how the Nissan Magnite has defied conventions and disrupted the B-SUV segment in India. But our success wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging our loyal customers—their trust and unwavering support have been our driving force. Building on the remarkable achievements of the Magnite, we are now embarking on an exciting journey. Our focus is on creating a new product lineup that will resonate with the discerning Indian market.”

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers and dedicated dealers for their unwavering support. The Nissan Magnite has truly been a game-changer in the Indian automotive market, redefining the B-SUV segment for the industry. As we continue this journey, we remain committed to delivering excellence and innovative products, always keeping in mind the true philosophy of our Japanese DNA.”

Since its launch, Nissan has introduced multiple variants of the Magnite to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers, including the Turbo, MT, the most affordable AMT, and the CVT. Last June, the Magnite achieved a significant production milestone—the rollout of its 100,000th Magnite from its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai and it recently completed the sale of the 100,000th domestic sale of the same in January 2024.

The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite isn’t limited to India alone—it’s making waves globally. Currently exported to 15 countries, including recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei, this remarkable achievement reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while tapping into India’s potential as a major automotive manufacturing hub. In recent years, Nissan India has strategically shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The Magnite has received several prestigious accolades since its launch, including the recently awarded ‘2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year’ at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards; ‘Compact SUV of the Year 2021’ by Top Gear; ‘Game Changer’ award by Motor Octane; and ‘Value for Money’ by Autocar India, amongst others. Adding to this list, the recently launched Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition has emerged as the winner in the Variant of the Year Award 2024 at the recent Carbike360-2024 Awards.