Tata Steel Leading the Charge Towards Sustainability

Bhubaneswar: In the human history, our connection with the Earth has been likened to that of children nurtured by a loving mother. The Earth, with its abundant resources and diverse ecosystems, has sustained us for generations. However, the unchecked exploitation of these gifts has strained the planet’s capacity to replenish itself, leading to environmental degradation and imbalance.

Recognizing the urgent need for change, Tata Steel has emerged as a beacon of sustainability in the global landscape. With a commitment to responsible practices, the company is pioneering innovative solutions to reduce its environmental footprint and pave the way for a greener future.

Reducing Carbon Footprint:

Tata Steel is at the forefront of efforts to minimize carbon emissions, aligning with the Tata Group’s ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by 2045 through Project “Aalingana”. Embracing a circular economy approach, the company is not only decarbonizing its operations but also focusing on reducing resource consumption and waste.

From implementing Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) based steel plant in Ludhiana with minimal carbon footprints to trialling hydrogen injection in blast furnaces, Tata Steel is leading the charge in sustainable steelmaking. The recent green steelmaking trial at the Jamshedpur Works, where hydrogen gas was injected into a blast furnace, marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards carbon neutrality.

Going Green:

The company’s steel plant at Kalinganagar has achieved a significant 33% green cover in compliance with statutory requirements while maintaining zero effluent discharge. Utilising innovative techniques such as the Miyawaki plantation methodology, Tata Steel has planted around 8 lakh saplings to create denser plantations in and around Kalinganagar. Additionally, the plant has achieved 100% solid waste utilisation and implemented measures to optimise water usage, reducing freshwater consumption.

Optimising Resources:

In its endeavour to optimise resource utilisation and promote eco-friendly operations across its facilities, the company has installed Industrial Vacuum Cleaning Systems (IVCS) and Dust Extraction (DE) systems at its Kalinganagar steel plant to minimise fugitive emissions. Furthermore, the Plant is progressing towards installing a 19 MW capacity solar power panel and has embraced sustainability through the Go-Green initiative by incorporating 15 electric vehicles for employee transportation.

Preserving Biodiversity:

As part of its commitment towards the environment, the company has renovated a 9.5-acre pond in Odapada village near Tata Steel Meramandali has increased water conservation capacity, benefiting 600 individuals. Through stakeholder engagement and expert consultation, Tata Steel has developed Biodiversity Management Plans (BMP) for 17 sites, with plans to extend coverage to all sites soon. The company has planted 2,00,000 trees across its locations between April 2023 and January 2024.



Industry Leadership and Collaboration:

In FY 2022-23, Tata Steel achieved a significant milestone by attaining 100% solid waste utilisation at its Kalinganagar, Meramandali and Jamshedpur units, demonstrating its proactive approach towards waste management and sustainability. It has also forged partnerships with various institutions and organisations, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, to pioneer ground-breaking technologies. The Company is also promoting sustainability through its flagship start-up engagement programme, Innoventure, with 55% of its current engagements focused on sustainability and decarbonisation.