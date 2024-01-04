IndiGo removes the Fuel Charge w.e.f. 04 Jan 2024

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, is pleased to announce the removal of fuel charge applicable on its on domestic and international routes, effective January 04, 2024. The fuel charge had been introduced in October 2023, following a surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. With recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge.

As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions. IndiGo remains committed to its promise of providing of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel for our customers.