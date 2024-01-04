Mr. Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Successfully Completes Five Glorious Years of Leadership at JNPA; Mr. Unmesh Sharad Wagh Takes Charge as Chairman In-Charge

Mumbai – After a highly successful and transformative tenure at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Mr. Sanjay Sethi, IAS, has officially concluded his deputation, marking the end of an era. To honor his invaluable contributions, a heartfelt farewell event was organized. The event was attended by Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and various other stakeholders in the maritime community, to acknowledge Mr. Sethi’s exemplary service.

Under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Sanjay Sethi, JNPA witnessed unprecedented growth and development, solidifying its position as a key player in the maritime sector. His visionary initiatives and strategic decisions have left an indelible mark on the port’s operations, infrastructure, and overall efficiency. One of the highlights of Mr. Sethi’s tenure was the successful implementation of innovative policies and technological advancements that streamlined port operations, enhancing both speed and security. His commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation led to the adoption of eco-friendly practices, making JNPA a pioneer in green port initiatives.

To celebrate Mr. Sanjay Sethi’s achievements, a grand farewell event took place with the gracious presence of Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and various stakeholders from the maritime industry. The dignitaries praised Mr. Sethi for his unwavering dedication and transformative leadership that propelled JNPA to new heights.

As Mr. Sethi bids farewell, the mantle of leadership has been passed on to Mr. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, who now assumes the role of Chairman In-Charge. Mr. Wagh brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the maritime industry, promising to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor. With over two decades of experience in Customs and Central Excise, Mr. Wagh previously served as the Commissioner of Customs (Port) in Kolkata before transitioning to Nhava Sheva. Apart from his extensive customs and excise background, Mr. Wagh has served on deputation to various ministries, including IT and Communication, Home, and Coal in Delhi.

Having held the position of Deputy Chairman since February 2020, Mr. Wagh has been a pivotal collaborator with Mr. Sethi in spearheading the transformation of JN Port. With his appointment as Chairman in-charge, the port anticipates reaching new milestones under his leadership.

