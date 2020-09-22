IndiGo operated its maiden CarGo flight to Chittagong

New Delhi: Continuing with its commitment to support the nation, IndiGo operated its maiden flight to Chittagong , Bangladesh on September 21, 2020. The 6E flight from Kolkata to Chittagong transported total of 9963 kg of CarGo i.e. 51.482 CBM which includes medical supplies, and other general commodities. The flight was operated while adhering to all the precautionary measures.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to operate our maiden CarGo flight to Chittagong , Bangladesh, using our A-320 passenger aircraft in a ‘freighter mode’. We are proud to play a part in maintaining and supporting supply chains in and out of the country at this critical time. CarGo flights have gained significant momentum and we are pleased with the growth of this revenue stream over the last six months. IndiGo will continue to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour.”

Owing to the first flight, Chittagong was the 23rd destination covered by IndiGo for its CarGo charter network. IndiGo has operated to multiple new destinations including Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Cairo in Egypt, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Tashkent in Uzbekistan and Kathmandu in its CarGo network. Within the last 5 months, IndiGo has also transported CarGo equivalent to the loads carried in the last financial year, despite limited capacity.

