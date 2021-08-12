IndiGo expands regional footprint; commences operations from Bareilly

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to deepen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today commenced operations from Bareilly, the 68th domestic destination on the 6E network. The inauguration was done with lamp lighting at the Bareilly airport as well as Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi. The ceremony was graced by Honourable Union Minister for Civil Aviation – Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia (virtually) and other eminent dignitaries at the Bareilly airport.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “The launch of our flight operations from Bareilly marks the progress on our plan to connect seven key regional destinations in the country this year. Bareilly has always been special as it was identified as one of the 100 Smart Cities being developed in India, making it a promising hub for IT/ITeS services. Enhanced connectivity will promote trade and commerce while offering support in realising the vision for Bareilly as it progresses towards a smart future. Bareilly, a sacred city located at the foothills of Nainital, Ranikhet and Kumaon region, will also attract domestic and international tourists via direct connectivity from Mumbai and Bangalore”.

Bareilly is one of the most populous cities of Uttar Pradesh and also known for its furniture manufacturers as well as trade in cotton, cereal, and sugar. The new non-stop connections will augment the commercial opportunities not only in Bareilly, but the city also becomes a gateway for nearby destinations like Nainital, Ranikhet, Rudrapur and other tourist and business area. Bareilly will now be connected to other destinations on IndiGo’s network through nonstop services to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Flight Frequency Departure Airport Time Arrival Airport Time Effective Date 6E 0828 Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Mumbai 9:25 Bareilly 11:30 12-Aug-21 6E 5304 Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun Bareilly 12:30 Mumbai 14:40 12-Aug-21 6E 6521 Mon, Wed, Sat Bangalore 8:40 Bareilly 11:30 14-Aug-21 6E 6522 Mon, Wed, Sat Bareilly 12:30 Bangalore 15:20 14-Aug-21