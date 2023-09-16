IndiGo becomes global partner and official airline for the Indian Football Team

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has embarked on an exciting partnership with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). In a collective endeavor to unite fans and nurture the sport’s growth, IndiGo now stands as the global partner and official airline for the Indian Football Team. Football is among the three most popular sports in India, both in terms of player participation and TV viewership, making this partnership between IndiGo and the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) even more significant.

The Indian National Football Team players hail from diverse regions of the country, each with its unique culture, and are brought together by team spirit and a shared passion for football. Just like that, “India by IndiGo” reflects a dynamic and ever-expanding network, a vital thread that connects these players from all parts of India. This partnership not only leverages IndiGo’s extensive network across the country but also harnesses the airline’s global network.

As the official airline for the Indian Football Team, IndiGo’s network is meticulously designed to cater to the diverse travel requirements of players, officials, and support staff. From domestic matches to international tournaments, IndiGo’s comprehensive route map ensures seamless and efficient journeys, allowing the team to focus solely on their game, unburdened by travel concerns.

In essence, “India by IndiGo” guarantees that the Indian National Football Team players have a reliable and supportive travel partner who shares their passion for the sport. Inclusivity is at the heart of our mission, and in line with that, IndiGo is equally excited to support the Indian women’s football team, contributing to the empowerment of women in sports. This partnership empowers them to represent India with pride and excellence on the global stage, reinforcing the common bond they share with millions of fans.

The Indian Football Team, affectionately known as the ‘Blue Tigers,’ symbolizes the spirit and determination of India. IndiGo, with its primary color being blue, is proud to be the carrier of these ‘Blue Tigers,’ flying them to new heights and across new frontiers.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the All-India Football Federation, as both organizations share a common vision of advancing Indian football to new heights. This marks the start of an official partnership for AIFF, while for IndiGo, it represents our inaugural foray into the world of sports. Together, we are committed to a long-term collaboration that will not only elevate the sport but also touch the lives of fans across the nation. We aim to provide the Indian Football Team with IndiGo’s well-established strengths: on-time performance, hassle-free service at affordable fares across our unparalleled network both domestically and internationally.”

Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation, said, “It is indeed a pleasure for the All-India Football Federation to partner with IndiGo. During my travels with IndiGo, I was impressed with the service and professionalism of the airline. Being the country’s largest airline, we consider this as IndiGo’s first sports partnership. We are really honored and happy. I often say that India, with a population of 1.4 billion, is the fifth largest economy in the world, and people say it’s a cricket nation, but I often say it’s a cricket watching nation and a football playing nation. It’s a mass sport, as every kid, you will find, is playing football. With this young population and this growing economy, we have partnered with IndiGo who can show leadership in the Indian airline market as well as in sports, where leaders from both organisations have also come up with a similar vision. I would request IndiGo to support us in every possible way and take this partnership and football forward together.”

Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, All India Football Federation, said, “It’s a historic day for Indian football. The airline IndiGo is flying high, and I’m sure with this partnership, we will only fly high and we wish you will always be the market leader. We believe it’s a great occasion that has never been seen in Indian football history. We never had a collaboration with any airline; that is truly historic. I’m sure that this partnership will take Indian football to greater heights, and we will work together to take football to a level whereby the world will look at us as we are flying very high with our collaboration. We will be there – be blue, and the Blue Tigers will take us to the skies and paint blue across and we will make India proud with this partnership. The vision is very clear: we want to be at the incredible state of sport in India, get the attention of the world, and be the biggest talent hub in the world. Maybe one day, we will be exporting in big numbers, and we will use your airline to export those talents as we fly high.”

The partnership is set to span one year, commencing from September 15, 2023, to September 14, 2024. This collaboration seeks to unite individuals of all ages and backgrounds, promising a unified experience in witnessing top-tier football and entertainment, thus echoing the spirit of unity that lies at the heart of “India by IndiGo.”