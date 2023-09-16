Odisha Startup Xpress commences its journey across schools in Khordha District

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Startup Xpress, a flagship initiative of the Government of Odisha to nurture entrepreneurial mindset in the state at school level, has commenced its journey from today with various school visits at Khordha district. Startup Xpress Vans visited 10 different schools and received 111 Pitches thereby receiving participation from 876 students.

Both the Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Express will visit more than 60 schools across all 30 districts of Odisha, thereby guiding and empowering young minds in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

Startup Yatra and Xpress 2023, continuing its remarkable tour, so far has visited 39 colleges and 10 schools in Khordha with enthusiastic participation from over 4760 students, resulting in more than 470+ innovative ideas generation. This has laid a solid foundation for the State Government’s ambition of creating 5,000 Startups by 2025.

After a remarkable beginning, Startup Xpress visited ten schools of Khordha namely Kendriya Vidyalaya Jatni (Khurda Road), Doon International School, DAV – Kalinga Nagar, Apeejay School, Prabhujee School, KV – 1 (Janpath), Capital Boys High School, Mother’s Public School, ODM Global School, and St. Xavier’s International School.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community were palpable in their passionate pitches.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them. In the 2023 edition of the Yatra, Startup Odisha has four dedicated vans that will cover all 30 districts of the state.

As the Yatra moves forward, it will cover another Ten eminent institutes and schools of Cuttack district. The Startup Yatra will visit, Ajay Binay Institute of Technology (ABIT), Ravenshaw University, Shaila Bala Women’s university, Udayanath Autonomous College of Sc. & Tech, Govt ITI Cuttack, DRIEMS College, Ganapati Institute of Engineering and Technology(Polytechnic) & Madhusudan Law College. Whereas Startup Xpress will visit Cambridge School and Bidanasi Municipalty High school.