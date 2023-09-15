Vistara Announces Daily Non-Stop Flights Between Delhi and Hong Kong From 29 October 2023

Mumbai : Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, announced daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong, starting 29 October 2023. The airline will operate its A321neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on this route. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to add Hong Kong to our fast-growing global network. Hong Kong is one of the world’s most premier financial and commercial hubs that continues to draw significant corporate traffic from India. It has also been a very popular destination for Indian tourists. With the addition of Hong Kong, we are now able to offer our customers direct connectivity to and from three of the world’s top financial centres, the others being London and Singapore.”

Introductory all-inclusive, round-trip fares

Sector Economy Premium Economy Business Delhi – Hong Kong – Delhi INR 26,499 INR 64,999 INR 99,999 Hong Kong – Delhi – Hong Kong HKD 3,499 HKD 6,299 HKD 11,999

Schedule of flights to/from Hong Kong effective 29 October 2023

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Delhi – Hong Kong UK 0101 Daily 21:05 Hrs 05:55 Hrs Hong Kong – Delhi UK 0102 Daily 08:55 Hrs 13:10 Hrs * All timings shown are in local time zones, exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations ** Subject to regulatory approvals

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally, while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.

