IndiGo achieves its next milestone; operates 50,000 flights since lockdown

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s largest Airline, marked the completion of 50,000 flights since lockdown till September 12, 2020. The tally includes scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, CarGo charters, Air Bubble flights, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme. All these fights were operated while adhering to all the precautionary measures. During this period, the airline has operated 47865 domestic flights across India and 1799 international flights to destinations spanning across Middle East, Central Asia, South-East Asia and South Asia region. IndiGo touched this milestone with the operations of 6E 494 from Delhi to Patna this morning.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “From our first relief flight to Jodhpur and our first passenger charter flight to Maldives, we are proud to be an integral part in supporting India’s growth for its economy and its employment via our operations. We are pleased to see an uptick in travel demand, with IndiGo reaching a milestone of 50,000 flights since lockdown till today. We have experienced gradual increase in demand and confidence, in air travel, evidenced by steadily rising indicators like PLF, unit revenue and future bookings. Going by the current trend, we are hopeful of achieving 60% of our pre-covid operational capacity by Diwali. We will continue to adapt our business to the needs of the hour”.

Being the leading CarGo operator in domestic market, IndiGo also operated 1700 CarGo flights over the last 5 months and transporting over 14300 MT of CarGo between April to September 2020, clocking in the highest net monthly revenue in August 2020 from CarGo operations despite an operational capacity of only 32 per cent. Additionally, IndiGo operations enabled the repatriation of 1,50,000 citizens to and from India, who were stranded due to the pandemic, till August 2020.

