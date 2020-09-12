Jammu and Kashmir reports 1698 new positive cases, 35285 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 1698 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 838 from Jammu division and 860 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 52410. Also 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 06 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 596 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 219 from Jammu Division and 377 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 52410 positive cases, 16261 are Active Positive, 35285 have recovered and 864 have died; 143 in Jammu division and 721 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1203799 test results available, 1151389 samples have been tested as negative till September 11, 2020.

Till date 515897 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 42414 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 16261 in isolation and 53090 under home surveillance. Besides, 403268 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 11498 positive cases (including 255 cases reported today) with 1921 Active Positive, 9329 recovered (including 129 cases recovered today), 248 deaths; Baramulla has 3399 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today) with 873 Active Positive, 2414 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 112 deaths; Pulwama reported 3119 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today) with 439 active positive cases, 2620 recovered (including 66 cases recovered today), 60 deaths; Kulgam has 2069 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 126 Active Positive, 1903 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 40 deaths; Shopian has 1865 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today) with 148 Active Positive, 1688 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Anantnag district has 2848 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 676 Active Positive, 2119 recovered (including 61 cases recovered today), 53 deaths; Budgam has 3580 positive cases (including 123 cases reported today) with 1226 Active Positive and 2284 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today), 70 deaths; Kupwara has 2784 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today) with 940 Active Positive, 1788 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 56 deaths; Bandipora has 2710 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today) with 796 Active Positive, 1886 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 28 deaths and Ganderbal has 2025 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 539 active positive cases, 1461 recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today) and 25 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 7947 positive cases (including 250 cases reported today) with 5258 active positive cases, 2604 recoveries (including 138 cases recovered today), 85 deaths; Rajouri has 1364 positive cases (including 83 cases reported today) with 521 active positive cases, 828 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today), 15 deaths; Ramban has 794 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 140 active positive, 653 recoveries, 01 death; Kathua has 1285 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 404 Active positive, 870 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 11 deaths; Udhampur has 1398 positive cases (including 103 cases reported today) with 579 active positive cases, 815 recovered, 04 deaths; Samba has 1037 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 409 Active Positive, 620 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today), 08 deaths; Doda has 732 positive cases (including 67 cases reported today) with 329 active positive cases, 394 recoveries (including 07 cases reported today), 09 deaths; Poonch has 821 positive cases (including 93 cases reported today) with 415 active positive, 400 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Reasi has 570 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 212 active positive, 355 recoveries (including 09 cases reported today) and 03 deaths while Kishtwar has 565 positive cases (including 78 cases reported today) with 310 active positive cases and 254 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today) and 01 death .

According to the bulletin, of the total 52410 positive cases in J&K 7591 have been reported as travelers while 44819 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.22 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

