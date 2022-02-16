India’s First Ever Women operating ‘Patanjali’ megastore Inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 16.2.2022: India’s first ever women operating ‘Patanjali’ megastore inaugurated at Acharya Vihar by eminent sculpture artist Shilipiguru Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo on 16th of February. As the current century celebrates Women empowerment, the store is completely dedicated to women. While there are more than 500 Patanjali megastores across the country, this Patanjali megastore is the first female operated Patanjali megastore. Its proprietor is a woman along with all the staffs and the doctor and yoga coach are also women.

Situated at the heart of the city, this megastore will feature all kinds of swadeshi grocery supplies made by Patanjali. There is a special discount for customers on the inaugural offer from Store. There is a 3% discount on purchases of Rs 1,500 and a of 5% on purchases of Rs 3,000. In addition, women customers can get a free ‘Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi Card’ for purchasing products worth over Rs 1,500. The family of the cardholder will be given Rs 5 lakh in case of accidental death. Apart from this, the weekly lucky draw also has attractive reward arrangements for customers. Store has a home delivery facility, while free home delivery is within 3 km.

The megastore also offers free yoga training, including all sales items. There is a special lawn for yoga practice, where yoga is taught by female yoga instructors. It also provides free medical consultations from female Vaidya (doctors) from time to time.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Acharya Vihar Megastore, Proprietor Mrs. Promodini Das said that, “While Nationalism, Ayurveda and Yoga are our core values; we are committed to building a healthy society across the country.” We are pursuing the goal of providing a healthy lifestyle to further enrich India’s basic foundations, pride and glory. Patanjali Megastore is a platform where Ayurvedic treatment with the help of Swadeshi products, Yoga with scientific approach.

