Balikuda block records 77 % polling in PRIs elections 

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The first phase of elections to Panchayat Raj Institutions [PRIs] in Balikuda block was concluded peacefully on Wednesday, according to the district Panchayat officer informed that above 77 percent of voting was reported during the elections.

The block consists of 4 Zilla Parishad Zones comprising 30 Grama Panchayat’s, with 142113 voters. A total of 18 candidates from different political parties including independents were in poll fray for the 4 ZP constituencies, however, 137 candidates were contesting for the Sarpanch post, 117 aspirants for PS Member, and 1007 candidates for ward member post. as many as 557 polling booths were erected in different locations for polling.

State water resources and P R minister Raghunandan Das performed his voting rights at Balisahi primary school near Balikuda headquarters, while Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli exercised his vote at Titira M E School in Titira village under Balikuda block.

