India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 40.64 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded40.64crores. Cumulatively, 40,64,81,493 vaccine doses have been administered through 50,69,232 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 13,63,123 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,69,922 2nd Dose 75,52,270 FLWs 1st Dose 1,77,95,125 2nd Dose 1,03,66,268 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 12,50,80,488 2nd Dose 49,07,782 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,76,43,768 2nd Dose 2,93,47,090 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,21,55,133 2nd Dose 3,13,63,647 Total 40,64,81,493

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,03,08,456 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 38,660 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.32%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 38,164 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-two continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,21,665 and active cases now constitute 1.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 14,63,593tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 44.54 crore (44,54,22,256) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.08% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.61% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 28 consecutive days, and has remained below 5%for 42 consecutive days now.

