India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.41 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.41 Cr (2,19,41,43,525) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,74,445) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415347 2nd Dose 10120176 Precaution Dose 7061398 FLWs 1st Dose 18437063 2nd Dose 17718919 Precaution Dose 13729687 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41174445 2nd Dose 32191558 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61992857 2nd Dose 53267531 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561387521 2nd Dose 516199730 Precaution Dose 99835585 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204045037 2nd Dose 197052402 Precaution Dose 50438867 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127679245 2nd Dose 123204253 Precaution Dose 48191904 Precaution Dose 21,92,57,441 Total 2,19,41,43,525

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 25,968. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,417 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,79,485.

1,946 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,60,806 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.91 Cr (89,91,87,693) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.01% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.75%.