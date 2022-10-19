Odisha reports 73 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 73 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 18th Oct

New Positive Cases: 73

Of which 0-18 years: 8

In quarantine: 43

Local contacts: 30

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 5

2. Cuttack: 7

3. Deogarh: 2

4. Ganjam: 2

5. Jagatsinghpur: 3

6. Jajpur: 2

7. Jharsuguda: 1

8. Kalahandi: 6

9. Khurda: 8

10. Mayurbhanj: 3

11. Nayagarh: 1

12. Nuapada: 3

13. Puri: 8

14. Sambalpur: 7

15. Sundargarh: 14

16. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 100

Cumulative tested: 33742867

Positive: 1335635

Recovered: 1325873

Active cases: 507