Odisha reports 73 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 73 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 18th Oct
New Positive Cases: 73
Of which 0-18 years: 8
In quarantine: 43
Local contacts: 30
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Cuttack: 7
3. Deogarh: 2
4. Ganjam: 2
5. Jagatsinghpur: 3
6. Jajpur: 2
7. Jharsuguda: 1
8. Kalahandi: 6
9. Khurda: 8
10. Mayurbhanj: 3
11. Nayagarh: 1
12. Nuapada: 3
13. Puri: 8
14. Sambalpur: 7
15. Sundargarh: 14
16. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 100
Cumulative tested: 33742867
Positive: 1335635
Recovered: 1325873
Active cases: 507