Odisha reports 59 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 59 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 19th Oct
New Positive Cases: 59
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 35
Local contacts: 24
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bargarh: 1
2. Balangir: 4
3. Cuttack: 10
4. Deogarh: 1
5. Jagatsinghpur: 4
6. Jajpur: 3
7. Khurda: 5
8. Koraput: 5
9. Mayurbhanj: 1
10. Nawarangpur: 1
11. Nuapada: 1
12. Puri: 6
13. Sambalpur: 6
14. Sonepur: 1
15. Sundargarh: 9
16. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 85
Cumulative tested: 33751974
Positive: 1335694
Recovered: 1325958
Active cases: 481
