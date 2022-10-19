Odisha reports 59 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 59 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 19th Oct

New Positive Cases: 59

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 35

Local contacts: 24

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bargarh: 1

2. Balangir: 4

3. Cuttack: 10

4. Deogarh: 1

5. Jagatsinghpur: 4

6. Jajpur: 3

7. Khurda: 5

8. Koraput: 5

9. Mayurbhanj: 1

10. Nawarangpur: 1

11. Nuapada: 1

12. Puri: 6

13. Sambalpur: 6

14. Sonepur: 1

15. Sundargarh: 9

16. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 85

Cumulative tested: 33751974

Positive: 1335694

Recovered: 1325958

Active cases: 481