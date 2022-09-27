India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.82 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.82 Cr (2,17,82,43,967) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,58,399) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415065 2nd Dose 10117775 Precaution Dose 6991697 FLWs 1st Dose 18436570 2nd Dose 17714863 Precaution Dose 13596365 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40958399 2nd Dose 31580316 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61923194 2nd Dose 52987057 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561214740 2nd Dose 515522323 Precaution Dose 91354569 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204019278 2nd Dose 196911371 Precaution Dose 47138883 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127661575 2nd Dose 123104463 Precaution Dose 46595464 Precaution Dose 20,56,76,978 Total 2,17,82,43,967

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 42,358. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,255 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,04,553.

3,230 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,74,755 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.40 Cr (89,40,93,560) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.58% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.18%.

****