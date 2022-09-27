Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr. Fumio Kishida

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan H.E. Mr. Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Prime Minister noted the contributions of late Prime Minister Abe in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues. The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.