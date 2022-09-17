National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.41 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.41 Cr (2,16,41,70,550) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.07 Cr (4,07,90,629) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,794
2nd Dose 1,01,13,106
Precaution Dose 69,27,390
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,982
2nd Dose 1,77,09,540
Precaution Dose 1,34,76,576
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,07,90,629
2nd Dose 3,11,98,282
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,59,458
2nd Dose 5,28,13,182
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,10,40,711
2nd Dose 51,48,71,891
Precaution Dose 8,39,60,140
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,86,921
2nd Dose 19,67,40,923
Precaution Dose 4,40,80,159
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,39,372
2nd Dose 12,29,96,782
Precaution Dose 4,51,14,712
Precaution Dose 19,35,58,977
Total 2,16,41,70,550

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,848. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,618 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,53,374.

 

5,747 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,40,211 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.12 Cr (89,12,87,957) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.74% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.69%.

