India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.11 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.11 Cr (1,97,11,91,329) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,56,08,118 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.63 Cr (3,63,25,473) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,715 2nd Dose 1,00,61,938 Precaution Dose 56,33,153 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,23,127 2nd Dose 1,76,21,255 Precaution Dose 1,00,17,163 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,63,25,473 2nd Dose 2,26,05,533 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,03,10,898 2nd Dose 4,83,94,953 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,81,18,357 2nd Dose 50,02,44,468 Precaution Dose 25,77,906 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,25,151 2nd Dose 19,32,03,498 Precaution Dose 23,70,927 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,35,709 2nd Dose 12,06,58,820 Precaution Dose 2,35,54,285 Precaution Dose 4,41,53,434 Total 1,97,11,91,329

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 94,420. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 15,208 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,87,606.

17,073 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,03,604 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.10 Cr (86,10,15,683) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.39% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.62%.