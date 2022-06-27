National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.11 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.11 Cr (1,97,11,91,329) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,56,08,118 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.63 Cr (3,63,25,473) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,715
2nd Dose 1,00,61,938
Precaution Dose 56,33,153
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,23,127
2nd Dose 1,76,21,255
Precaution Dose 1,00,17,163
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,63,25,473
2nd Dose 2,26,05,533
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,03,10,898
2nd Dose 4,83,94,953
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,81,18,357
2nd Dose 50,02,44,468
Precaution Dose 25,77,906
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,25,151
2nd Dose 19,32,03,498
Precaution Dose 23,70,927
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,35,709
2nd Dose 12,06,58,820
Precaution Dose 2,35,54,285
Precaution Dose 4,41,53,434
Total 1,97,11,91,329

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 94,420. Active cases now constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.57%. 15,208 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,27,87,606.

 

17,073 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,03,604 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.10 Cr (86,10,15,683) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.39% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.62%.

