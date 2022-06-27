Meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Argentina H.E. Mr. Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of G-7 Summit

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Argentina, H.E. Mr. Alberto Fernandez, in Munich on the sidelines of G7 Summit on 26 June 2022.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders. They reviewed progress in implementing the bilateral Strategic Partnership established in 2019. Discussions took place on various issues including trade and investment; South-South cooperation, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector; climate action, renewable energy, nuclear medicine, electric mobility, defence cooperation, agriculture and food security, traditional medicine, cultural cooperation, as well as coordination in international bodies. Both sides agreed to enhance their bilateral engagement in these sectors.