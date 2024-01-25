India’s 75th Republic Day Extravaganza: Military Might and Women Power To Take Center Stage

New Delhi, January 26, 2024 – Today, India marks its 75th Republic Day with a majestic parade at the Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation’s evolving military strength and rich cultural heritage. The celebration is set to be a historic event, with an emphasis on women power and democratic values, graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

For the first time in the nation’s history, an all-women tri-services contingent will take center stage in the grand ceremonial event. Led by President Droupadi Murmu, the parade promises a 90-minute spectacle that reflects India’s commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in all spheres.

The armed forces will exhibit an impressive array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment, including missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles. Notably, Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, part of the first batch of women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery last year, will lead the Swathi weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system.

The parade’s opening will feature over 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments, setting a unique tone for the celebration. During the Indian Air Force’s fly-past, 15 women pilots will represent ‘Nari Shakti,’ showcasing the strength and capabilities of women in the military. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingents will exclusively consist of women personnel.

The ceremony, commencing at 10:30 am, will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes. President Murmu and French President Macron will then arrive in the traditional buggy, a tradition revived after 40 years.

The parade itself will feature a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces, followed by a display of India’s military prowess. Tank T-90 Bhishma, NAG missile system, infantry combat vehicles, and other key displays will be part of the mechanized columns.

The Indian Air Force contingent, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, will include a historic flypast featuring 29 fighter jets, seven transport aircraft, and nine helicopters. Notably, 15 women pilots, including six from the fighter streams, will operate various IAF platforms during the fly-past. The indigenously-built Tejas aircraft will also fly in a formation of four for the first time.

The celebrations will conclude with a motorcycle display by over 260 women personnel from CRPF, BSF, and SSB, showcasing their daredevil stunts. Sixteen tableaux from states and Union territories, along with nine from central ministries and departments, will add a colorful touch to the parade.

As India commemorates its 75th Republic Day, the grandeur of the celebrations, the focus on women empowerment, and the impressive military display underscore the nation’s commitment to its democratic values and diverse cultural heritage.