Odisha FC secure a spot in second consecutive final of Kalinga Super Cup with a feisty 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC

The defending champions of the Super Cup, Odisha FC, secured their place in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final with a decisive 1-0 triumph over Mumbai City FC on Thursday, January 25th. The only goal of the game came from Diego Mauricio in the 44th minute. In the 90+5th minute, Mumbai City was shown three red cards, Pereyra Diaz and Rostyn Griffiths were shown straight red cards, and Gurkeerat received his second yellow of the night.

Odisha FC, starting aggressively in their semi-final, saw a set-piece opportunity in the 5th minute. Jahouh’s long ball in the box missed Fall’s head. In the 8th minute, Diego Mauricio’s dribble set up Roy’s cross, parried by Phurba. Puitea’s follow-up shot went over the crossbar.

In the 17th minute, Diego Mauricio had shielded the ball, attempting a cutback inside the box to find Isaka, but a Mumbai defender intercepted the pass. Four minutes later, in the 21st minute, Diego Mauricio cut inside and unleashed a right-footed shot. The ball curled but lacked sufficient curl to sneak in at the far post, having received a touch from Lachenpa.

In the 23rd minute, Roy lobbed Jahouh’s corner to Carlos, but Phurba collected his header calmly. A minute later, Diego Mauricio’s cross found Amey Ranawade, whose shot went wide.

In the 38th minute, Diego Mauricio played a one-two with Roy Krishna, but Franklin Nazareth intercepted. Subsequently, Roy Krishna located the ball in the box and fired a left-footed shot, but Mehtab Singh blocked it.

In the 44th minute, Odisha took the lead thanks to Diego Mauricio, who confidently slotted the ball to the left of the goalkeeper from the spot. The Kalinga Warriors were awarded a penalty immediately, as the Brazilian forward was brought down by the opposing keeper Lachenpa. MCFC 0-1 OFC

The Islanders started the second half of the game positively as Gurkirat made a good run and then took a shot with his left foot. It went wide.

In the 58th minute, Diego’s excellent cross found Isak, but Cy’s touch went out for a goal-kick. In the 68th minute, Jahouh’s flat ball to the far post saw Roy’s shot just above the crossbar.

In the 82nd minute, Puitea protected the ball skillfully in the corner. However, Roy’s attempt to pass near the goal was intercepted by a Mumbai City FC defender.

In the 89th minute, Isak Ralte had an opportunity right in front of the goal, but unfortunately, he skied the shot.

In the 90+5th minute, Rostyn Griffiths received a red card for his challenge on Delgado. A scuffle ensued, prompting the referee to intervene and restore order. Pereyra Diaz was also shown a red card, and Gukirat, having received his second yellow of the night, was also sent off. As a result, Mumbai City found themselves with only 9 players on the field.

Odisha FC will meet East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on January 28th.