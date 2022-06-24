Indian Women’s Hockey team announced for FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup

New Delhi: Hockey India has announced the 18-member women’s team for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Spain from 1st of next month.

India grouped in Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China will begin their campaign on 3rd of next month against nemesis England.

Ace goalkeeper Savita will be captain of Indian women’s team while Deep Grace Ekka will be vice captain.

The India will play their group stage matches in Amstelveen and if they top the group, they will play the quarter-finals too in the same municipality.

India will then move to Terrassa, Spain, for the semi-finals and the final. The crossover matches for pool B will be played in Spain.

Indian women’s team chief coach Janneke Schopman said the team has a good mix of experience and young talent. This is the best squad for the World Cup, she added.