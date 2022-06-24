Tata Steel Mining organizes sensitization session on sexual harassment for school children in Sukinda

Sukinda : Tata Steel Mining has organised a sensitization programme on sexual harassment on good touch and bad touch for children at its Sukinda Chromite Mine located in Jajpur district of Odisha. It was attended by more than 50 children along with their parents from the employees of the company and the community.

Kids are constantly growing, and a child’s emotional, social, and physical development can get affected by inappropriate contact by people known or unknow to them. Because of this, it is important to teach children about good touch versus bad touch. Children need to know that they can talk to parents or teachers if someone touches them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

The session was conducted by Vikas Dodrajka, who is associated with Bachpan Bachao Aandolan and is working for upliftment of children who are in need of care and protection. Speaking about the session, he said, “knowledge of good touch and bad touch enhances the understanding of personal safety and makes them feel secure. This knowledge should be with all children and their parents”.

In the program the children were taught some useful tips on how to be safe and how to tell their parents or teachers in case they are feeling insecure. A video was also presented to the children to explain the issue in a better way. Apart from the session for kids, a separate program was also organized for parents in which Vikas Dodrajka shared some useful parenting tips.