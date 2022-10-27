Indian women cricketers to get same match fee as men, says BCCI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah today announced that Indian women cricketers will get the same match fee as their male counterparts as the Board takes the first step towards tackling discrimination. Mr. Jay Shah in a series of tweets said that the Indian Cricket Board is implementing a pay parity policy for its contracted women players.

The BCCI women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. The payment for Tests will be 15 lakh rupees, six lakh rupees for ODIs, and three lakh rupees for T-20.