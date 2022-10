In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India registered an emphatic 56-run win against minnows, Netherlands. Chasing a target of 180 runs, the batting lineup of the Netherlands crumbled against the steady bowling attack of India. For, India Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar, Ashwin and Axar bagged 2 wickets each and Shami got one.

With this win, India amassed four points.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suyyakumar Yadav hit half-centuries for India.