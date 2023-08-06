Indian University Swimming Team reaches Finals

Chengdu – A remarkable feat achieved by the Indian University Swimming Team as it reached the finals of 4x200mts finals, the very first of its kind in the university sports history. The Indian University Swimming Team consists of Srihari Nataraj, Krishna Rajendra Gadakh, Sunil Kumar Gowda Aneesh and Kushagra Rawat.

In the Fencing Men’s Epee Team Table of 32, India was defeated by Norway for 43: 29, which crushed the dreams of India’s fencing team further.

In the Men’s Javelin Throw Finals Vikrant Malik from KIIT University finished 8th position with a throw of 70.81M.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Member of Parliament & President, Volleyball Federation of India congratulated the Indian University Swimming Team and wished them good luck for the finals. He also wished good luck to the entire Indian Contingent for their upcoming events and hoped that the Indian Team win many more medals and to finish among the top 10 teams.

With athletics and swimming events taking momentum, India has been relegated to rank Six in the medal ranking.