Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEO Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava honoured by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Chennai : Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has been honoured by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri M. K. Stalin, for the bank’s contributions towards the renovation of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shri Srivastava was felicitated during the inauguration and naming of the pavilion stand at the stadium on March 17, 2023.

IOB played a key role in the renovation of this historic stadium, which is an important venue for cricket in India. The renovation of the stadium’s existing stands, including the state-of-the-art facilities of stands A, B, and the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi stand, was carried out with the support of Indian Overseas Bank, which was the sole banker for the project. IOB has been recognised by the Chief Minister as a major contributor to the project. Shri Srivastava was presented with a certificate of appreciation on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Shri Udayanidhi Stalin, Hon’ble Minister for Youth and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu and Shri N. Srinivasan, Former President, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.