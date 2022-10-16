New Delhi : Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala will be conducting Indian Navy Sailing Championship 2022 at the state-of-the-art Marakkar Watermanship Training Centre from 18 -21Oct 22. This mega championship under the aegis of lndian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) at IHQ MoD (Navy) is the largest intra Navy sailing regatta in which nearly 100 yatchpersons from all three Indian Naval Commands, incl. 15 Officer Trainees of INA will participate.

Interpid yatchpersons – men and women, match their skills, team sprit and leadership qualities in Team Racing Format in Enterprise and Match Racing Format in Laser Bahia classes.

Participants individual skills and expertise will be tested in Fleet Racing format in ILCA 6 class of boats for women, ILCA 7 class of boats for men and Open Bic Nova windsurfing board.

This Sailing Championship is one of the events being conducted by the Indian Navy to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav & khelo India.