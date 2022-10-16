Bike Rallies from four Cardinal Directions Flagged Off to pay Tributes to the Infantry Fraternity

New Delhi : To commemorate the 76th Infantry Day, which is celebrated on 27 October, the Infantry fraternity is organising a “Infantry Day Bike Rally 2022” comprising of four simultaneous bike rallies from all cardinal directions; Shillong (Meghalaya), Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) from 16 October 2022. The bike rally will cover the length and breadth of the country and culminate at the National War Memorial on “Infantry Day”.

Each group consisting of ten bikers, will cover a cumulative journey of 8000 km to showcase the ‘Esprit-de-Corps’ of the Infantry. The idea behind moving from all directions is not only to showcase the spirit and adventure of Infantry, but also to display the solidarity with our citizens. The “Bayonet Bikers” will interact with Veer Naris, veterans, NCC cadets, students and local populace enroute to pay tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Infantry soldiers and their families, as well as renew the connect with all of them.

The biker groups are spearheaded by the Assam Regiment from Shillong, the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment from Ahmedabad, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment from Udhampur and the Madras Regiment from Wellington.