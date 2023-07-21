Indian Navy launches the second edition of The Indian Navy Quiz “G20 THINQ”

The Indian Navy has launched the second edition of The Indian Navy Quiz “G20 THINQ” which is being hosted under the aegis of the G20 Secretariat, the Indian Navy and the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). The Quiz has been conceptualised as a national and international quiz competition that brings together youth from different regions and geographies, and enables them build lasting friendships in the spirit of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ – World is One Family. It promises to be a unique and enriching experience for school children studying in Classes IX to XII and their equivalent.



Building on the resounding success of THINQ-22 that saw participation of 6425 schools from across the nation last year, the competition has been taken international this year. Aligning neatly with the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister for India’s Presidency of the G20 – One Earth, One Family, One Future – it aims to reflect our pride in our national heritage, culture and values.



The G20 THINQ comprises two levels: the National Round and the International Round. The National Round is expected to see participation of over 10,000 schools from all parts of the nation. Post multiple online rounds, sixteen schools will be selected for the semi-finals scheduled at Mumbai on 16 Nov 2023. Subsequently, the top eight teams will vie for the national crown in the finals scheduled on 18 Nov 2023 at the iconic Gateway of India. The Indian team for the International Round, comprising two main quizzers and one standby, will be selected by a distinguished jury. All sixteen semi-final teams will also get an opportunity to visit the Naval Dockyard and interact with naval personnel onboard ships and submarines.



The International Round will feature invitees from G20 (+09) nations, with each country nominating a team of two students from Classes IX to XII and their equivalent. The quiz will be conducted in English and will conform to international standards. After due process, eleven international teams will be selected to feature in the international finals, along with the Indian team, on 22 Nov 2023 at the iconic India Gate.



A multitude of post-event activities are planned to enable and enhance cultural understanding and generate goodwill. They promise to leave participants with fond memories and new and lasting friendships.



School registrations are currently open for the National Round, with over a thousand schools already onboard. All schools are requested to participate in this unique competition and register their best quizzers to be part of this exceptional journey.



For further details and registration, visit the official G20 THINQ website ‘theindiannavyquiz.in’.



Hurry! Registrations close on 31st July 2023. Be part of a quiz that unites beyond all geographical boundaries.