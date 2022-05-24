Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd record performance in FY22 sets stage for expansion plans

Hyderabad: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading producer of ferro alloys, announced its audited financial results today for the quarter & year ending March 31st, 2022, which surpassed several previous records.

Highlights of Q4 FY22 vs Q4 FY21

Revenues of Rs 756.71 crore vs Rs 576.11 crore

Exports of Rs 724.8 crore vs Rs 528.73 crore

EBITDA of Rs 193.95 crore vs Rs 140.50 crore

PAT of Rs 142.63 crore vs Rs 65.11 crore

Highlights of FY22 vs FY21

Revenues of Rs 2602.95 crore vs Rs 1844.23 crore

Exports of Rs 2442.66 crore vs Rs 1705.29 crore

EBITDA of Rs 828.83 crore vs Rs 389.03 crore

PAT of Rs 507.87 crore vs Rs 166.75 crore

Operational Highlights of Q4 FY22 vs Q4 FY21

FeCr production of 61,462 tonnes vs 67,522 tonnes

FeCr sales of 70,395 tonnes vs 72,265 tonnes

Power generation of 276 MU vs 266 MU

Operational Highlights of FY22 vs FY21

FeCr production of 246,175 tonnes vs 259,942 tonnes

Power generation of 1085 MU vs 1014 MU

Chrome Ore raising of 559,358 tonnes vs 521,820 tonnes

Business Highlights

Highest ever turnover, EBIDTA and PAT

Record power generation and chrome ore raising

Prepayment of all long term debt

Final dividend of Rs 7.50/- per share

Payment for 124.26 acres land in Kalinga Nagar

Commenting on the results, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said: “The robust performance of FY22 is a result of steady operations and exceptional realisations for ferro chrome which has enabled us to prepay all long term debt. While there are headwinds on account of lockdowns in China and the continuing conflict in Ukraine, we remain confident about healthy margins in the ongoing fiscal on account of our fully integrated operations. Moreover, a very strong Balance Sheet gives us the wherewithal to embark on the 100,000 tpa expansion project in Kalinga Nagar.”

BSE Code: 533047

NSE Code: IMFAEQ

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar; manufacturing complexes in Therubali & Choudwar, Odisha

Chrome Ore mines in Sukinda & Mahagiri; 204.5 MW captive power generation incl 4.5 MWp solar

190 MVA installed furnace capacity (284,000 tonnes per annum of value added ferro chrome)