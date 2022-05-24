Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd record performance in FY22 sets stage for expansion plans

Hyderabad: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA; estd 1961), the country’s leading producer of ferro alloys, announced its audited financial results today for the quarter & year ending March 31st, 2022, which surpassed several previous records.
Highlights of Q4 FY22 vs Q4 FY21
- Revenues of Rs 756.71 crore vs Rs 576.11 crore
- Exports of Rs 724.8 crore vs Rs 528.73 crore
- EBITDA of Rs 193.95 crore vs Rs 140.50 crore
- PAT of Rs 142.63 crore vs Rs 65.11 crore
Highlights of FY22 vs FY21
- Revenues of Rs 2602.95 crore vs Rs 1844.23 crore
- Exports of Rs 2442.66 crore vs Rs 1705.29 crore
- EBITDA of Rs 828.83 crore vs Rs 389.03 crore
- PAT of Rs 507.87 crore vs Rs 166.75 crore
Operational Highlights of Q4 FY22 vs Q4 FY21
- FeCr production of 61,462 tonnes vs 67,522 tonnes
- FeCr sales of 70,395 tonnes vs 72,265 tonnes
- Power generation of 276 MU vs 266 MU
Operational Highlights of FY22 vs FY21
- FeCr production of 246,175 tonnes vs 259,942 tonnes
- Power generation of 1085 MU vs 1014 MU
- Chrome Ore raising of 559,358 tonnes vs 521,820 tonnes
Business Highlights
- Highest ever turnover, EBIDTA and PAT
- Record power generation and chrome ore raising
- Prepayment of all long term debt
- Final dividend of Rs 7.50/- per share
- Payment for 124.26 acres land in Kalinga Nagar
Commenting on the results, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director said: “The robust performance of FY22 is a result of steady operations and exceptional realisations for ferro chrome which has enabled us to prepay all long term debt. While there are headwinds on account of lockdowns in China and the continuing conflict in Ukraine, we remain confident about healthy margins in the ongoing fiscal on account of our fully integrated operations. Moreover, a very strong Balance Sheet gives us the wherewithal to embark on the 100,000 tpa expansion project in Kalinga Nagar.”
BSE Code: 533047
NSE Code: IMFAEQ
Headquartered in Bhubaneswar; manufacturing complexes in Therubali & Choudwar, Odisha
Chrome Ore mines in Sukinda & Mahagiri; 204.5 MW captive power generation incl 4.5 MWp solar
190 MVA installed furnace capacity (284,000 tonnes per annum of value added ferro chrome)