Indian External Affairs Minister , Nepal Foreign Minister inaugurates Tribhuvan University Central Library & other post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud inaugurates Tribhuvan University Central Library & other post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu. Nepal, India FMs jointly inaugurated 58 post earthquake reconstruction projects.

In recent years, we have witnessed the real transformation of the India-Nepal relation. This partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity-physical, digital, energy related has become a cornerstone for this expanding collaboration says EAM Jaishankar in Kathmandu. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government of India is committed to continue to redefining its relationship with partners in our neighbourhood especially with Nepal says EAM Jaishankar in Kathmandu.

In the past few years, reconstruction has been an area where we have received substantial level of financial support from India said Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud. With the support of India, significant number of private homes have been successfully rebuilt in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts says NP Saud. Earlier, India had supported construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha (26912 beneficiaries) and Nuwakot (23088 beneficiaries).