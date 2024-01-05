Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for creation of 67 new posts for Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make the enforcement work more effective

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for creation of 67 new posts for Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make the enforcement work more effective and streamlined.

📌These posts will be filled up by the Odisha Police Administration.

📌The new posts will include 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Police and 60 Police Constables.

📌In view of the growing population, BDA is facing various issues in its enforcement work related to beautification of the city and building various infrastructure facilities.

📌These new positions will help in planned development of the urban area.

📌As per the proposal of the BDA, 25 Joint Teams and 5 Reserve Teams were required for these works in the entire city of Bhubaneswar.

📌Each team will have 2 police constables. An Assistant Commissioner, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors will work for coordination and management of these teams.

📌With the filling up of these posts, Bhubaneswar Development Authority will be able to speed up the works relating to removing encroachments and accelerate various development works.