Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for creation of 67 new posts for Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make the enforcement work more effective

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for creation of 67 new posts for Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make the enforcement work more effective and streamlined.
📌These posts will be filled up by the Odisha Police Administration.
📌The new posts will include 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Police and 60 Police Constables.
📌In view of the growing population, BDA is facing various issues in its enforcement work related to beautification of the city and building various infrastructure facilities.
📌These new positions will help in planned development of the urban area.
📌As per the proposal of the BDA, 25 Joint Teams and 5 Reserve Teams were required for these works in the entire city of Bhubaneswar.
📌Each team will have 2 police constables. An Assistant Commissioner, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors will work for coordination and management of these teams.
📌With the filling up of these posts, Bhubaneswar Development Authority will be able to speed up the works relating to removing encroachments and accelerate various development works.