BhubaneswarOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for creation of 67 new posts for Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make the enforcement work more effective

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for creation of 67 new posts for Bhubaneswar Development Authority to make the enforcement work more effective and streamlined.

📌These posts will be filled up by the Odisha Police Administration.

📌The new posts will include 1 Assistant Commissioner of Police, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Police and 60 Police Constables.

📌In view of the growing population, BDA is facing various issues in its enforcement work related to beautification of the city and building various infrastructure facilities.

📌These new positions will help in planned development of the urban area.

📌As per the proposal of the BDA, 25 Joint Teams and 5 Reserve Teams were required for these works in the entire city of Bhubaneswar.

📌Each team will have 2 police constables. An Assistant Commissioner, 6 Assistant Sub-Inspectors will work for coordination and management of these teams.

📌With the filling up of these posts, Bhubaneswar Development Authority will be able to speed up the works relating to removing encroachments and accelerate various development works.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.