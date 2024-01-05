Bridgestone sponsors Golf Tournament to raise funds for NGOs

Kolkata : Bridgestone India, part of the Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tyres and rubber, announced today the title sponsorship of the 4th edition of Nirmayan Charity Pro Am Premium Golf Tournament. Besides sponsoring this event, the Company has also provided support of Thirty Lacs Rupees towards Indian Cancer Society and Chandigarh Spinal Rehab for causes identified through this association.

“Bridgestone Corporation’s founder believed that a simple profit seeking business will never thrive, but a business that contributes to its society and country will be forever profitable. It is this philosophy that guides our association with this tournament. We believe in serving society through our quality product offerings as well as supporting issues and causes that are dear to our communities. We are pleased to associate with Nirmayan for the third time enabling us to support noble causes” said Mr Apurv Choubey, CHRO, Bridgestone India.

The Golf tournament will be held at The Poona Club Golf Course. Another highlight of the event will be the auctioning of personal sports items, including that of Olympian, PV Sindhu.

The proceeds from the event will go to Indian Cancer Society and Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Chandigarh

This year’s tournament will see 108 players (27 Professionals, 81 Amateurs) participate in the tournament along with star golfers like Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia.

“Over the years, Bridgestone’s association with Nirmayan has given it a good impetus and I would like to thank the Bridgestone team for their continued support. I am also thankful to have the support of India’s best pro golfers who take out time to play for this noble cause. This association will also enable us to raise substantial funds which will be used for the benefit of organisations like Indian Cancer Society and Chandigarh Spinal Rehab.” – Rajiv Datar, Nirmayan Founder and Professional Golfer.

The tournament is a modified Texas Scramble, which involves 1 Pro and 3 Amateurs. After all four team members hit their drives, the best player’s ball of the four drives is selected. The other three players pick up their balls and move them to the spot of the best drive. The second shots for all four players are played from that location. This process continues until the ball is holed.

Indian Cancer Society is a non-government, non-profit, national organization for awareness, detection, and providing cure and treatment for cancer patients in India.

Chandigarh Spinal Rehab is a non-government, non- profit organization supporting and encouraging paralympics athletes by providing the required equipment and infrastructure to support better performance and quality of training for national and international sporting events.

Mudita – An Alliance for Giving is a Pune-based registered trust associated with Nirmayan. Established in 2016 Mudita was conceived with the idea to bridge the gap between well-intentioned & philanthropically-minded donors and deserving & needy beneficiaries.