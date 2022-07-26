New Delhi : Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)/ Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) has developed a clear roadmap for next 10 years harnessing the power of science and innovation for securing food and nutritional security of our people, farmers’ prosperity and to enhance natural resource base to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development of Indian agriculture sector. The focused areas of research and developmental include Genetic enhancement of plants/animals/fish for higher productivity under increased intensity of biotic and abiotic stresses; productivity enhancement through sustainable intensification and mechanization of agriculture and food system; enhancing value, safety and income through food processing; development of energy efficient technologies and farming practices; education and human-resource development & developing and promoting innovations in technology transfer systems.

To ensure that the newer technologies like improved variety seeds of crops, new breeds/ strains of livestock and fish and the improved production and protection technologies reach the farmers and end users in shortest possible time, technologies are demonstrated and disseminated through central and State Government agencies, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and through private sectors through licensing. For this purpose, a network of 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras has been created at district level in the country.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.