Odisha has 8.80 lakh registered unemployed youth until April 30 this year, says Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai

New Delhi : In reply to the Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja in the state assembly, the Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Gharai said that Odisha has a total of 8,80,175 unemployed youth who have registered themselves with different employment exchange offices in the state, until April 30 this year and the total registered unemployed youth, 5,81,676 are male and 2,98,499 are female.

Besides, 34,052 unemployed youth have registered in the district employment exchange, Berhampur, and 6,642 in Berhampur University employment information and guidance bureau and 1,534 students have registered with the special employment exchange for physical handicaps and 58,701 with the special employment exchange for SC/ ST in Bhubaneswar.

Further, the government has no proposal to provide Rs 10,000 stipend to the unemployed youths till they get jobs.