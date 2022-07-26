Rural and indigenous/tribal games namely Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana and Silambam have been identified under ‘Promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games’ component of Khelo India Scheme: Shri Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : There are a number of indigenous sports being played in different States as per their culture and tradition. ‘Sports’ being a state subject, the responsibility to promote indigenous sports in the country and conduct special training programmes for the development and promotion of traditional sports rests primarily with the respective State/Union Territory Governments. The Union Government supplements their efforts.

This Ministry runs a Central Sector Scheme, namely, the ‘Khelo India – National Programme for Development of Sports’ Scheme (Khelo India Scheme), of which one of the Components, namely, ‘Promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games’, is specifically dedicated to the development and promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games in the country. Indigenous games of Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana and Silambam have been identified for promotion under this Component. Grants are sanctioned for infrastructure development, equipment support, appointment of coaches, training of coaches and scholarships under this Component. In addition, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayyattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta and Yogasana were also included in the recently concluded third edition of Khelo India Youth Games at Panchkula, Haryana.

Further, this Ministry has also made documentaries of various indigenous games in order to showcase and promote/revive them, namely, Gatka, Roll Ball, Tug of War, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, Shooting Ball, Sqay, Kabaddi, Gilli Danda, Sikkim Archery, Dhoop Khel and Cowrie Khel, Paika Akhada and Chhau and Akhada Kushti, Hekko, Mizoram Games, Silabam, Lagori and Langadi. The documentaries have been uploaded on the digital repository of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat website, Facebook page of the Fit India Movement, Youtube channel of Fit India Movement and Youtube channel of MyGov India.

This Ministry implements various Sports Promotional Schemes across the country through the Sports Authority of India (SAI), viz. National Centres of Excellence (NCOE), SAI Training Centre (STC), Extension Centre of STC, National Sports Talent Contest (NSTC) – (with its sub-schemes for Regular Schools, Indigenous Games & Martial Arts (IGMA) School & Akharas), whereby services of expert coaches, sports equipment, boarding and lodging, sports kit, competition exposure, educational expenses, medical/ insurance and stipend as per the approved scheme norms are provided. The disciplines in these schemes include traditional Indian games, like Kabaddi, Archery, Wrestling, Kho-Kho, etc.

