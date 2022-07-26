Around Rs. 9.5 Crore released under “Sports for Women” component of Khelo India Scheme to increase women’s participation in sports since 2020: Shri Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : All schemes of the Department of Sports are gender neutral and cater to all sportpersons equally. However, one of the components of Khelo India Scheme “Sports for Women” is specifically dedicated towards promotion of sports among women. Also, under this component, Women’s Leagues in various disciplines are conducted in collaboration with the National Sports Federations, in order to increase the participation of women in sport, utilise the league as a platform for talent identification and provide competition exposure to women athletes of the different age groups. The details of funds released under the above component during last three years are given below:

(Amount in ₹ Crore)

2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2.34 5.00 2.22

Further, to provide special emphasis for the promotion of sport among the talented women sportspersons in the country, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has established one National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) and three SAI Training Centres (STCs) exclusively for women as indicated below:

NCOE Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) having 33 women athletes (Athletics, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho & Volleyball) STC Badal (Punjab) having 47 women athletes (Athletics, Hockey & Volleyball) STC Tellicherry (Kerala) having 95 women athletes (Athletics, Fencing, Gymnastics, Volleyball & Wrestling) STC Solalgaon having 54 women athletes (Boxing, Football & Weightlifting) Two Expansion Centres under STC Varanasi Nivedita Girls Inter College having 12 women athletes (Wrestling) Banaras Hindu University having 32 women athletes (Athletics, Boxing)

Besides, a total number of 3146 women athletes are trained across the country under the Sports Promotional Schemes of SAI. Further, under the “Talent Search and Development” component of Khelo India Scheme, 1374 women athletes are being trained across the country and supported with a maximum financial assistance at the rate of ₹6,28,400 (including ₹1,20,000 as Out of Pocket Allowance) per annum per athlete.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.