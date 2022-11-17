Karnal : Indian Bank sponsored an e-rickshaw to Shradhanand Anathalya Trust, Karnal, under CSR, as a part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

On behalf of the Bank, Mr. Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, General Manager, Indian Bank, Corporate Office, handed over the key of the e-rickshaw to Shri Thakur Virender Singh, President and Shri Radhe Shyam Dudeja, General Secretary of Shradhanand Anathalya Trust, Karnal. Shri Ashok Patnaik, Field General Manager, FGMO Chandigarh and his team of Karnal were also present from Indian Bank on this occasion.

The Shradhanand Anathalya Trust, Karnal, is a charitable trust that among many other social works, is engaged primarily in rehabilitation and care of orphaned children since 1927.

In his address, Mr. Bajaj praised the noteworthy work being done by the Trust. He further underlined the significance Indian Bank lays on community building which keeps it at the forefront of supporting the needy sections of the society through its various CSR activities. Under its inclusive growth initiatives, Bank is proud to extend a helping hand to the orphanage.