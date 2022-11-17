IndiGo bags seven awards at the Chief Learning Officers Summit Awards 2022, India

To recognise individuals and corporates who have made significant impact through their Learning and Development programs, TISS LEAPVAULT Chief Learning Officers (CLO) Summit Awards 2022 has announced IndiGo’s learning academy- ifly- a winner of three Gold and four Silver awards across prestigious categories. The theme of the summit for this year organised in Mumbai on Friday, 11th November 2022 was ‘Learning for Disruption: Self & Organisation’. IndiGo ifly has been bestowed with seven awards including:

Gold for ‘L&D Team Of The Year’ for our industry leading 360-degree learning approach Gold for ‘Best Customer Service Training Program’ for our customer experience and engagement culture programs Gold for ‘Best Safety Training Program’ for our trendsetting and industry benchmark cabin crew learning Silver for ‘Best Simulations Based Learning Program’ for our state-of-the-art medical emergency training Silver for ‘Best Leadership Development Program’ for our competency-based behavioral training Silver for ‘Best Virtual Learning Program’ for our leading-edge Annual Ground Refresher for pilots Silver for ‘Best Skill Development Initiative’ for our industry first Communication Skills Pre-Hire training

Ms. Summi Sharma, Vice President, ifly, IndiGo said, “We are honoured and thrilled to be recognised for our Learning and Development programmes at ifly. This year we have been conferred with seven awards for our contribution to the field of corporate learning and leadership development for the upcoming generation of aviators from TISS LeapVault CLO, the most prestigious and sought-after awards in the industry. We at IndiGo are dedicated to regularly upgrading our training curriculum to the current requirements in the field. We strive to provide seamless service to our customers, as ifly continues to celebrate the spirit of skilled instructors who with their professional expertise have added new dimension to the learning and development programmes.”

IndiGo’s Learning Academy – ifly – has over 100 instructors who regularly conduct workshops for its 24000+ employees. ifly conducts specific trainings throughout the year like Customer Services, Ramp & Marshalling Training, Communication & Leadership Training, Departure Control System, Safety & Emergency Procedures, E-Learning at IndiGo and has the longest cabin crew training course in the world which lasts for 97 days.

The TISS LeapVault Chief Learning Officer Awards are India’s top honour for companies who make superlative investments in their employees via Learning and development. These companies leveraged learning for business impact and as a differentiator to stay ahead in their industries. The awards are application based and in the shortlisting stage, include quantitative measures weighted around efficiency, effectiveness, impact, innovativeness of the work done. The final decision is by a jury headed by TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) and LeapVault. The award categories represent the potential contribution of Learning and Development to organizations and business. The Gold, Silver or Bronze for each category is carefully identified basis impact and the quality of learning delivered. Each award is weighed against the life cycle of the organization and its proposition to the customer.