India to take on England in second ODI of three-match series in London today

New Delhi: In Cricket, India will take on England in the Second One Day International match of three-match series at Lords, London today. The match will begin at 5.30 pm India time. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had thrashed England by ten wickets in the opening One Day International at Kennington, Oval in London on Tuesday. The bowling attack of India certainly looks strong for the next match as well after the marvelous performance in the first match. The visitors will be eager for the series to win while the hosts would be aiming to come back. Indian team has already won the 3-match T-20 series against England by 2-1.