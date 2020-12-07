India to provide all support to World AntiDoping Agency to ensure integrity of sport: Shri KirenRijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports , Shri KirenRijiju inaugurated a webinar on Anti-Doping and Sports Science on Monday, which was jointly organized by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), National Sports University (NSU) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

Also present in the virtual meeting were MrWitold Banka, President, World Anti Doping Agency (WADA);Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador, NADA; Shri Ravi Mital, Secretary (Sports); Shri RC Mishra, Vice Chancellor, NSU and Shri Navin Agarwal, DG & CEO, NADA.

Shri Rijiju affirmed to the WADA chief that India would support all efforts to ensure clean sport. “Mr Banka, I am happy to hear from you that India’s contribution to WADA will be utilised toward anti-doping research and strengthening the investigative capabilities of the anti-doping community. India stands firmly for fair play and clean sport, and we shall support all efforts to ensure the integrity of sport,” the Sports Minister said.

Shri Rijiju also mentioned that the NADA is committed in its efforts to get rid of the doping menace and is implementing all the anti-doping rules as laid by the WADA. “I am happy to say that NADA India is committed to dope free sports and continues its ongoing support to the sports fraternity to get rid of the doping menace. It has been adopting and implementing anti-doping rules and policies, which conform to the latest World Anti-Doping Code and international standards,” Shri Rijiju added. Sports Minister also assured the WADA President that NDTL has taken corrective measures on various points suggested by WADA, and hoped that it would soon be allowed to resume dope analysis, as per WADA guidelines.

Actor Suniel Shetty and Brand Ambassador, NADA, praised the initiative saying constant webinars on this topic would help improve the athletes. “I’m so happy for this webinar on anti-doping and I wish we have continuous webinars like this to discuss this topic. This will help our athletes in the long run.”

Related

comments