India joins Mangrove Alliance for Climate at COP27 in Egypt

India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate, MAC, at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

After joining the alliance, India called for the integration of mangroves conservation with the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) programmes for carbon sequestering.

MAC is an intergovernmental alliance that seeks to expand and hasten the progress towards conservation and restoration of mangrove ecosystems. India is among the first five countries to join the MAC, including Australia, Japan, Spain, and Sri Lanka.

The alliance will raise global awareness about the role of mangroves as a nature-based climate change solution. It will ensure the rehabilitation of mangrove forests a global level.