India has registered 8.4% GDP growth rate in 3rd quarter of this financial year

BJP has said that Narendra Modi government has transformed the country’s economy over the last ten years. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Union Minister and party leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India has become the world’s fifth largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, Mr Modi’s ability to transform and execute at an unprecedented scale is changing the narrative about the country. Mr Chandrasekhar said, the 2019-24 period has laid the foundation for a Viksit Bharat. He added that the fact that India has registered 8.4 per cent GDP growth rate in the third quarter of this financial year, shows the efforts and capabilities of the Modi Government.