PM Modi dedicates to nation and lays foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal today. The developmental projects of today are associated with sectors like rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the rapid growth of 21st-century India and the resolution of making India Viksit by 2047. He reiterated the priorities of empowerment of youth, women, farmers and the poor. “We have always strived for the welfare of the poor and its results are now visible to the world”, he said. He emphasized the fact that 25 crore people coming out of poverty indicates the correctness of the direction, policies and decisions of the government. The main reason for all this is the right intentions, he added.

The Prime Minister underlined that development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid towards the development of West Bengal which includes sectors of rail, ports, petroleum and jal shakti. “Central Government strives to modernize railways in West Bengal at the same pace as the rest of the country”, the Prime Minister said, mentioning the third rail line connecting Jhargram – Salgajhari to improve rail connectivity while encouraging tourism and industry in the region. He also spoke about the doubling of Sondalia – Champapukur and Dankuni – Bhattanagar – Baltikuri rail lines. The Prime Minister also spoke about the development projects to strengthen infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata and three other projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crores.

PM Modi said, “India showed the world how development can be done in harmony with the environment” giving an example of the Haldia Barauni crude pipeline. Crude oil is transported through four states – Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal through the pipeline to three refineries, resulting in savings and environmental protection. He said the LPG Bottling plant will benefit 7 states and will address the demand for LPG in the area. Sewage treatment plants will also benefit lakhs of people in many districts.

“Initiation of an infrastructure project in a state opens up multiple avenues for employment”, the Prime Minister emphasized, informing about this year’s budget allocation worth more than Rs 13,000 crores for the development of railways in West Bengal, an amount three times that of pre-2014. He said that the government prioritizes the electrification of rail lines, the upgradation of passenger facilities and the redevelopment of railway stations. Throwing light on the pending projects that were completed in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister informed that more than 3,000 km of rail lines in West Bengal have been electrified, about 100 railway stations are being redeveloped including the redevelopment of Tarakeswar Railway Station under Amrit Station scheme, initiation of more than 150 new train services, and flagging off of 5 new Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the resolutions of Viksit Bharat will be accomplished with the contributions of the people of West Bengal and conveyed his best wishes to the citizens for the development projects of today.

Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister inaugurated Indian Oil’s 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline developed at a cost of about Rs 2,790 crore. This pipeline passes through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The pipeline will supply crude oil to Barauni Refinery, Bongaigaon Refinery and Guwahati Refinery in a safe, cost-efficient, and environment-friendly manner.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Indian Oil’s LPG Bottling plant with a capacity of 120 TMTPA at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the LPG bottling plant will be the first LPG bottling plant in the region. It will supply LPG to about 14.5 lakh customers in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects for strengthening infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata worth about Rs 1000 crore. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the reconstruction of Berth No. 8 NSD and the mechanization of berth no. 7 & 8 NSD of Kolkata Dock System. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the project for augmentation of the firefighting system at oil jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. The newly installed fire-fighting facility is a state-of-the-art fully automated set-up equipped with cutting-edge gas and flame sensors, ensuring immediate hazard detection. The Prime Minister dedicated the third Rail Mounted Quay Crane (RMQC) of Haldia Dock Complex with a lifting capacity of 40 Tonnes. These new projects at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata will boost the productivity of the port substantially by helping in faster and safer cargo handling and evacuation.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation important rail projects worth about Rs 2680 crores. The projects include the third rail line connecting Jhargram – Salgajhari (90 Kms); doubling of Sondalia – Champapukur rail line (24 Kms); and doubling of Dankuni – Bhattanagar – Baltikuri rail line (9 Kms). These projects will expand the rail transport facilities in the region, improve mobility and facilitate seamless service of freight traffic leading to economic and industrial growth in the region.

The Prime Minister inaugurated three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal. These projects, developed at a cost of about Rs 600 crore have been funded by the World Bank. The projects include Interception and Diversion (I&D) works and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Howrah with a capacity of 65 MLD and a sewage network of 3.3 km; I&D works and STPs at Bally with capacity of 62 MLD and a sewage network of 11.3 km, and I&D works and STPs at Kamarhati & Baranagar with a capacity of 60 MLD and a sewage network of 8.15 Km.